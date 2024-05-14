Linda L. Clinger age 81 formerly of Forest and more recently of London, died May 11, 2024 at Madison Health Hospital, London.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM Sat. May 18, 2024 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating. Visitation is 9:00AM – 12:00PM before time of services on Saturday. Interment is in Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Jackson Public Library or Grant United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!