Linda L. Kuntz, 69, formerly of Bellefontaine, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 5, 2025, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware.

Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a graveside service for Linda on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 11am at Zanesfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1851 St. Rt. 47 West, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Kuntz family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

