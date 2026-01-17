Services for Linda Rhoades will be at 11:30 AM Monday, January 19, 2025. Friends may call starting at 11 AM at 19515 County Road 190, Kenton, Ohio.

There will be food after services.

She passed away Friday, December 26, 2025 at her home in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Hospice of your choice.

