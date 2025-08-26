[adinserter block="4"]

Linda (Vermillion) Reese Garmon, 83, of Kenton, passed away peacefully at her home on August 22, 2025.

A visitation will be held at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 where friends and family can gather to celebrate Linda’s life and legacy. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Following the ceremony, all are invited to join the family for a dinner at Walnut Grove Methodist Church on US 68 North, Kenton. This will be a time for fellowship and remembrance, honoring Linda’s life and the love she so freely gave.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The United Way of Hardin County or Bridge Home Health and Hospice of Findlay. These organizations held great meaning to Linda, and the family is grateful for any support extended to them in her memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Linda will be dearly missed, but her legacy of kindness, compassion, and faith will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!