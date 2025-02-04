Visitation for Lloyd C. Smith, 90 of Marion, will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 05, 2024, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will be held at Claibourne Cemetery at a later date.

Lloyd passed away on Saturday, February 01, 2025, at the Woodside Village Care Center in Mount Gilead, Ohio. He was born on April 01, 1934, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to the late James and Junie (Doolin) Smith.

Memorial donations in Lloyd’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

