Lois Thiel, a beloved community member and dedicated homemaker, passed away on May 1, 2025, at Trustwell Living at Blanchard Place in Kenton.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Forest UMC, 111 E Dixon St, Forest, OH with Pastor Christopher Thacker officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00AM until the time of the funeral service. Burial will follow at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest Wharton Food Pantry in c/o Forest UMC.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!