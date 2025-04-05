Margie Ann Ruppright, 77 of Findlay passed away on Thursday, April 3, 2025. She was born in Carey, Ohio on September 22, 1947, to Raymond and Esther (Goshe) Kessler.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 7, 2025, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington where the family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Margie to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

