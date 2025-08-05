[adinserter block="4"]

Graveside services for Martin Dean Beloat, 73 of Kenton, will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at the Grove Cemetery in Kenton with Pastor Tom Hanks officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Martin passed away at his home on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Martin’s honor may be made to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

