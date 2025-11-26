Mary Antha Dunnam, 65 of Kenton, passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025 at her residence.

Visitation for Mary will be held on Friday, November 28, 2025 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A private family only burial will take place later in Preston Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

