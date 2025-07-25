[adinserter block="4"]

Mary Lou (McKirahan) Patrick 91, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2025, at her residence.

A celebration of Mary Lou’s life and resurrection will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at the Price McElroy Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Ridenour officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Mary Lou’s honor may be made to Walnut Grove Methodist Church in Kenton, Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

