[adinserter block="4"]

Mary Viginia (Mendenhall) Wall of Sidney passed at 10:53 A.M. on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 29, 2025 at 1 P.M. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Kaufman officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 A.M. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to Mary’s family at our website, www.cromesfh.com

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!