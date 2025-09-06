[adinserter block="4"]

Mary Virginia Brill, 96, of West Liberty and formerly of Bellefontaine, passed away on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in Otterbein Green Hills Senior Life Community.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Labre Indian School, 112 St. Labre Way Campus Dr., Ashland, MT 59003 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to Greater Columbus Right-To-Life, 4900 Reed Rd., Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43220

EICHHOLTZ & DARING FUNERAL HOME, & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE, is honored to serve the Brill family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.eichholtzdaring.com

