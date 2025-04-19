Michael Anthony Clark, age 70 of Kenton, passed away Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

Arrangements for Michael Clark’s family are in the care of SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATE FUNERAL HOME in Kenton. Calling hours will be from 4-7pm, Monday, April 21, 2025 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 2pm at St. John’s Church with Reverend Timothy Liggins and Pastor D’Eborah Chapman officiating. Visitation will be held from 12-2pm on Tuesday at the church, prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!