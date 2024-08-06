Michael D. McQuown, age 79, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Michael D. McQuown will be private, with burial taking place at Little Sandusky Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Harpster United Methodist Church, Harpster, Ohio, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

