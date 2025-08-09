[adinserter block="4"]

Funeral services for Michael “Mike” E. Manns, 62 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Mike passed away on Tuesday, August 05, 2025, at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

Memorial contributions in Mike’s honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online contributions may be expressed at pricefh.net.

