Mildred Stimmel, age 88, of Alger, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Kenton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Mildred retired from RCA – Findlay, where she worked as an electronics tester. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Kenton.

Graveside Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Preston Cemetery, Alger with Pastor Craig Mansfield officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

