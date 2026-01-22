Monika Shirk, 84, of Kenton passed away on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

To honor Monika’s life, a Celebration of Life will take place on February 28, 2026, at the Kenton Eagles, from 4 until 7 PM. Family and friends are invited to come together to share stories, laughter and love in honor of a lady who brought so much joy to those around her. There will be no funeral service as it was Monika’s wish to be cremated.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shirk family.

