Nathan Rofe, 33 of Kenton, was born on March 24, 1992, in Columbus, Ohio, to Cheri McSheffery and Ron Rofe.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at Lima Community Church. A visitation and luncheon among family and friends will follow. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Link provided below.

https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspxtsid=11585&ovr_acv_id=16821&campaignSource=ONLINE&source=BS26001AAABREAA&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=1755672625&gbraid=0AAAAADg1WjrEt8cpyDBU0uprNp31tC0Vk&gclid=Cj0KCQiA-YvMBhDtARIsAHZuUzJwtKUfZA0swlx-cqoGSxufkS5WhsljEm-iHmHE1ZF7CP_0UfxG4UIaAq6zEALw_wcB

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

