Nicholas Kevin Thiel Posted on August 30, 2025

Nicholas Kevin Thiel age 45 of Forest, passed away Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, in Findlay following a three-year battle with cancer. It was Nick's wish to be cremated. He was a very private person and did not want any service. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice Care Center in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.