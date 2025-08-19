[adinserter block="4"]

Funeral services for Patsy Ann (Pemberton) Deardorff, 88 of Kenton, will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at the Walnut Grove Methodist Church with Pastor Vincent Pontius officiating. Friends and family may visit 1 1/2 prior to the services at the Church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Patsy passed away on Friday, August 15, 2025, at the Blanchard Place in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patsy’s honor may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed to pricefh.net.

