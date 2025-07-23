[adinserter block="4"]

Paul David Quay, age 83, of Belle Center, entered his Heavenly Home and into the arms of Jesus on Sunday evening, July 20, 2025, at his home, surrounded by the peace of God’s presence and family.

A celebration of Paul’s life and faith will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Belle Center United Presbyterian Church, 202 Walnut St. Belle Center, with Pastor Ted Dennis officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from noon until 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Weekday Christian Education, PO Box 245, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 – continuing Paul’s legacy of spiritual investment in the next generation.

EICHHOLTZ & DARING FUNERAL HOME & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Quay family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.eichholtzdaring.com

