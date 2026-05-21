Home Obituaries Peggy Hamilton

Peggy Hamilton

Posted on May 21, 2026
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Peggy Hamilton, 67, of Kenton died May 15, 2026, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Schindewolf Stout Crates Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hamilton family.

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