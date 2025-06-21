[adinserter block="4"]

Penny Sewell Boose, 78 of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on Saturday 6/7/2025 at VNA Hospice House Indian River County, Florida.

There will not be any services. Penny’s wishes were to be cremated and Interment be at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery located down the road from the Family Farm where she was born and raised. Penny wanted her Celebration of Life to be that any and all come and sit on her bench at Mount Pleasant for reflection.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Penny Boose to VNA Hospice House, 901 37th St, Vero Beach, Florida 32960.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!