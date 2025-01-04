Philip W. Compton

Philip Walter Compton, age 82, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 24, 2025 at the First United Methodist Church, 301 North Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810 with Rev. Brandi Rigsby officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, January 24th at the First United Methodist Church, 301 North Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Ohio Food Bank and/or the Mennonite Memorial Homes Benevolent Aid Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

