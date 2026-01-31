Ray Allen Draper Jr., 71, of Kenton, passed away on January 24, 2026, at his home in Kenton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ray’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

