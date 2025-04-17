Ada – Services for Richard A. “Dick” Klingler, 81 will begin at noon on Friday, April 18 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Pastor John Nagel. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.

He died on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born on Sept. 24, 1943 in Bluffton to the late Keith and Annabelle (Routt) Klingler.

