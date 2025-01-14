A celebration of life for Richard Eugene Clark, 71 of Kenton, will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at The Kenton Eagles. Everyone is invited to bring a covered dish. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at his residence in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Richard’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

