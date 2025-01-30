Richard J. “Rich” Reichelderfer, age 57, of Lima, passed away at Lima Memorial Health System on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 3, 2025 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with David Holbrook officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard. After services it was Rich’s wish to be cremated.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Monday, February 3rd at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McGuffey Church of Christ, P.O. Box 303, McGuffey, Ohio 45859 and/or the Allen County Humane Society, 3060 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

