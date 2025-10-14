[adinserter block="4"]

Robert “Bob” Watt, 66, of Kenton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in Otterbein Green Hills, West Liberty.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4 – 6 PM on Friday, October 17, 2025, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Memorial service will follow at 6 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Mike McKenzie officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Hospice, 921 Rush Ave, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

