On September 26, 2025, a Celebration of Life will be held for Robert “Bob” Wayne Arnold, 86 of Mt. Victory, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory, Ohio. From 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M., the family will receive friends and family to Celebrate Bob’s life and the memories of his connection to all. The “Celebration” will begin at 2:00 P.M. and the service will be led by Pastor Kevin Hall and Pastor Barbara Jean Pope. After the service at Price-McElroy Funeral Home we will make the trip to Hale Cemetery for Military Rites and internment and then those who would like to go to the Mt. Victory United Methodist Church and share a meal with the family will be very welcomed.

Bob’s life was one of many, many roads that covered a lot of the world and Ohio. We would like to have Bob’s life be shared with those attending, showing what his life was really like. We would love to see you wearing t-shirts and/or hats of how you were connected to Bob in all avenues of his life and share something about your connection to him.

In lieu of flowers donations in Bob’s name to the Mt. Victory United Methodist Church would be honoring his work for God and his community. The family hopes to see many of you on this day of Celebrating Bob’s life.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

