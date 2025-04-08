Robert “Kit” Carson, age 73 of Kenton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be 10am – 12pm, Thursday, April 10, 2025 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 12pm with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial will follow at McDonald-Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Not By Choice or Kenton Little League in Kit’s memory. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!