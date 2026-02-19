Robert Paul “Bob” Parsell, of Forest, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 15, 2026, at Marion General Hospital.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Hueston Cemetery, Forest, with Pastor Christopher Thacker officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by VFW Post #1182 and American Legion Post #259, both of Forest, and AmVets Post #1994 of Kenton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Parsell Memorial Fund or to Hardin County Veterans in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Bob’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

