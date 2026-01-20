Roger D. Black, age 78, of Kenton, passed away on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at Vancrest of Ada.

Military rites for Roger will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at the McDonald Township Hall, with burial to follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roger’s honor may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

