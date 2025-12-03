On December 1, 2025, the world lost Roger Dale Shepherd, Sr., 87 of Kenton, a steady, gentle, and devoted soul whose quiet strength, warm heart, and unwavering love touched everyone who knew him.

Funeral services for Roger will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Anthony Lampron officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!