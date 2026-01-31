Ronald C. Allen Sr.

Ronald Clair Allen Sr., age 89, of Arlington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2026, at Serenity Spring Senior Living, with his devoted wife by his side.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s honor to the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library or the Scioto Junction Model Train Club.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

