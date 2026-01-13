Ronald F. and P. Louise Gossard of Dunkirk passed away just hours apart on Thursday, January 8, 2026 and Friday, January 9, 2026 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

A private, family only graveside will be held in Dola Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of the Gossard’s to Pheasants Forever-Hancock County Chapter or the Dunkirk Community Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

