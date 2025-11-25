Funeral services for Ronald K. Arn, 85 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Steve Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the funeral home.

Ronald passed away at 12:42 P.M. on Friday, November 21, 2025, at the Blanchard Place in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Ronald’s honor may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice or the Blanchard Place in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

