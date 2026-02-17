Ronald L. Evans, age 90, of Ada, passed away on Friday, February 13, 2026 at his residence.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Ada First United Methodist Church, 301 N. Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810 with Rev. Brandi Rigsby officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 20th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Ada First United Methodist Church, 301 N. Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810 and one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County 4-H Endowment, 7868 County Road 140, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

