Funeral services for Ronald Ray Jolliff, 90 of Dunkirk, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hardin Northern Community Center in Dunkirk.

Online condolences can be expressed at pricefh.net.

