Ronnie Wages, age 74, of Ada, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 5, 2025, at OSU East Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 1:00–6:00 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in Kenton, Ohio. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and celebration of Ronnie’s life. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations in Ronnie’s honor may be made to the Helping Hands Outreach.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

