Ruth Lucile McPheron, 97, of Findlay, formerly of Kenton, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23, at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Services will also be at Price-McElroy Funeral Home, on Thursday, April 24, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ben Lowell officiating. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery, Kenton. Friends and family are invited to join for fellowship following the service over a meal at the Kenton First Methodist Church.

At Ruth’s request, in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Feeding America to support families facing hunger. Donations by mail may be directed to Feeding America, c/o Jose Macias, PO Box 7410268 Chicago, IL 60674-0268; please note that your gift is in memory of Ruth McPheron. You may also donate online at www.feedingamerica.org/mcpheron.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

