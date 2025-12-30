Sally Jeanette (Inbody) McDougle, 82, Dola, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2025.

Visitation will be held at the CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington, on Tuesday, December 30, from 4-7 pm. A funeral service will begin at 11 am Wednesday, December 31, 2025 with Pastor Ben Lowell officiating with burial to follow in Bishop Cemetery, Eagle Township, Hancock County. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses, aides, and staff at Birchaven, as well as Bridge Home Health and Hospice, for the compassionate care and comfort they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.

