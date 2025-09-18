[adinserter block="4"]

Samuel James Karr Mendenhall, 18 of Kenton, passed away unexpectedly from a tragic accident on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

A visitation for Sam will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service to celebrate his life will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 22, 2025, at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Samuel to the Hardin County Humane Society. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

