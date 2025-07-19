Sandra G. Lautenschlager

[adinserter block="4"]

Memorial services for Sandra “Sandy” G. Lautenschlager, 86 of Belle Center, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sandra’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society, James Cancer Research Hospital, or Universal Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

[btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/register" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Verify Your Subscription[/btn]

[widget id="am4login-6"][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]Subscribe![/btn][btn btnlink="http://www.kentontimes.com/amember/signup" btnsize="medium" bgcolor="#1f588d" txtcolor="#ffffff" btnnewt="1" nofollow="1"]1-Day Access[/btn]If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!