Saundra L. Sherman, age 84, of Kenton, passed away on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

Funeral services for Saundra L. Sherman will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Saundra’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Dog Shelter.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!