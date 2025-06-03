[adinserter block="4"]

Kenton – Graveside services for Sondra A. Combs, 72 will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 5 at McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton with Pastor Don Holbrook.

She died on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at Lima Memorial Health System.

