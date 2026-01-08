Stanley R. Howell, age 87 of Wharton, died at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center, on Sun.

A funeral service was held on Fri. Dec. 26, 2025 at 12:00PM in the Wharton First Church of God with Pastor David Odegard and Pastor Derek Pryer officiating. Interment followed in Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton. Visitation was from 10:00AM-12:00PM before time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wharton Church of God or Parkinson’s Foundation in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!