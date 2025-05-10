At his request, there will be no services for Steven Franklin Barker, 72 of Kenton. It was his wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Steve passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

