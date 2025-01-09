Sue Ann “Susie” James age 82 of Forest, died Jan. 6, 2025 at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima.

Funeral services will be at 11:00AM Fri. Jan. 10, 2025 in Clark Shields Funeral Home with Rev. Douglas Thompson officiating. Visitation is Thurs. Jan. 9, 2025 from 3:00PM-6:00PM, and an hour prior to services on Fri. at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Interment will be in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Jackson Fire & EMS in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

