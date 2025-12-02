Susan “Sue’ Sheldon, age 67, of Wharton, passed away on November 30, 2025.

Her wishes were to be cremated through Price McElroy Funeral Home. Her ashes will be buried at Grove Cemetery beside Joe during a graveside service attended by only her children and grandchildren, with Pastor Derek Pryer speaking. There will be no celebration of life, as she wanted her family to mourn her loss privately.

If Sue ever touched your life, please consider donating to Not By Choice Outreach in Kenton, OH, or to a local food pantry in her memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

